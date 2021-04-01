Dunamis Church To Construct Another Road In Abuja (Pictures)

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre is set to construct another road in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

IDOMA VOICE reports that the Karu/Jikwoyi branch of the church under the leadership of Pastor Usman Yakubu, on Wednesday, flagged off the project.

The road, which is located between Karu and Jikwoyi communities, is expected to cost the church millions of naira.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony attended by royal fathers and community leaders, Pastor Yakubu said the decision to embark on the project was part of the Dunamis vision to blanket the earth with the evidence of God’s saving, healing, delivering and lifting power everywhere people live, work or play.

IDOMA VOICE observed that the road has been a nightmare for motorists and commuters in the area, especially during rainy and dry seasons.

Pastor Yakubu said, “This was not done to prove any point but to show that this is what the church is all about.

“This is part of the Dunamis guiding mantra, which is to blanket the earth with the evidence of God’s saving, healing, delivering and lifting power everywhere people live, work or play

“This is not the first time the church would be embarking on a similar project.

“Our father in the Lord, Dr. Paul Enenche and his wife, Dr.(Mrs) Becky-Enenche had in the past commissioned many projects financed by the church within and outside Abuja.

“Like our father in the Lord, Dr. Paul Enenche would say, “Making meaning is superior to making money; because there are many who make money but they make no meaning. We should also note that impact is better than income. Generosity is the meaning of prosperity because prosperity without generosity equals adversity. Riches without outreach equals wretchedness.”

According to the cleric, “the church of Christ would continue to be a shinning light.”

Some of the royal fathers who spoke during the event hailed the church for always setting the pace.

Recall that in February and March 2020, Dr. Paul Enenche commissioned road projects financed by the church in Mararaba (Nasarawa) and Kubwa (Abuja).

Here are pictures and video from the flag off ceremony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giYO9fi6OSg

https://www.idomavoice.com/2021/04/dunamis-church-set-to-construct-another-road-in-abuja.html