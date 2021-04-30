EagleScan: Nigeria Unveils Plagiarism Detection Software

Nigeria has unveiled a plagiarism detection software named EagleScan, being the first of such to locally tackle issues of intellectual theft across higher institutions learning in Nigeria.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was the Special Guest at the public presentation and launch of the software, said plagiarism is a form of corruption, describing the act as stealing the intellectual properties of others.

Represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the VP also said it is an initiative that announces the Zero tolerance for plagiarism, “part of the core mandates of President Muhammadu Buhari administration”.

Chairman of the occasion and the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Higher Education, Prof. Sandy Onor, said the software will address the challenge of academic research authentication and validation.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, applauded the indigenous anti plagiarism software saying it will facilitate the desired quality expected in institutions of higher learning.

The ES of NUC in a remarks presented by his Deputy, Dr. Ramon Yusuf, said, “Having the software is one aspect of the battle against plagiarism, universities must take concrete steps to institutionalize anti-plagiarism policy that forbids all aspects of intellectual theft.”

ES of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Elias Bogoro, said the Fund was making funding commitments towards the project.

The Chairman, Association of Vice Chancellors, Prof Timothy Olagbemiro, said EagleScan will make the Nigerian University System more authentic and that it will add value to education both in Nigeria and International.

Secretary General of the Committee of Vice Chancellors (CVC), Prof. Yakubu Ochefu said it will take N251.298 million to develop, deploy, maintain and market the software within three years.



