Easter: Bishop Ezeokafor Gifts Bags Of Rice, Others To Over 300 People (Photos)

By Okechukwu Onuegbu

Awka

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Paulinus Ezeokafor, Saturday, feted over three hundred less privileged members of the society with some food items.

The beneficiries who came from across religious and ethnic drives, received bags of rice, tubers of yam, some onions, monetary cash, among other food items.

Distributing the items at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, Bishop Ezeokafor, explained that the Easter package were to enable the downtrodden enjoy the celebration as well.

According to him, Easter is the greatest celebration in the Christendom, because it was a season to reflect over the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“We are giving back to the society out of what we received from the spirited individuals. We want the less privileged to feel impulse of the season. We want them to enjoy the Easter celebration like others.

“This is our annual ritual and we shall continue as long as we keep receiving from others. We do it every first Thursday of the month. But this one is specially organised every Easter season. Last year, we did same at the Christmas due to the impact of Coronavirus.

” Easter is season of love. It is when we remember how our Lord Jesus Christ came to the world, suffered, died for our sake and resurrected. We should reflect over our own live and ensure that after our suffering on earth, we shall enjoy the eternity. So, I charge all to work for our salvation,” he added.

In an interview, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Bridget Nwachukwu, who hails from Abia State, thanked the prelate for the gifts assuring that would live their lives for Christ.