Easter: Olumba Olumba Obu Consecrates 1,246 Bishops And 1,800 Female Priests (Pics)

By Eyo Charles

To mark the Easter celebration, the spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu has consecrated 1,247 bishops and over 1800 female high priests, called Blessed Mothers.

The two events were held simultaneously inside the international headquarters of the fold in Calabar on Saturday, 3rd April, 2021.

The spiritual Organisation was established in 1956 and has grown with membership of over three million members in many countries.

The consecration was preceded by washing the feet of the high priests by the spiritual leader.

The Bishops and Blessed Mothers were selected from across the formations of the fold in many countries in Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Before the consecration, the bishops had embarked on seven nations or 21 States in Nigeria Episcopal Tour as well as different priestly orientations.

The Dean of the College of Bishops, Christ Shepherd Bassey Imowo, said it is the first time in Christian religious gathering that such a massive ordination would be carried out by a single spiritual movement.