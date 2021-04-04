Easter: Our Tomorrow Shall Be Better, Ikpeazu Assures Abians

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie has urged the people of Abia State to brace up for better days ahead, ABN TV reports.

In his Easter message to the people of the State, Governor Ikpeazu tells Abians to draw inspiration from significance of the season which is synonymous with fresh hopes and a brighter tomorrow.

“Easter signifies the victory of Light over Darkness, of life over death, and of hope over despair”.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead after three days bears a message that forms the foundation of our Christian faith and for us in Abia State, it is a clear indication that after darkness comes a glorious dawn” a statement signed by Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said on Sunday.

“The Governor assures the people that Abia is on a journey towards rediscovery to a destination that is sure and settled – the Abia of our dreams.

“The Governor assures the people of the State of his total dedication to the task of rebuilding the State and set it on a path of sustainable development.

“He thanked Abians for their perseverance and support for his administration, assuring them that he will remain relentless in the pursuit of a better Abia.

“Governor Ikpeazu, on behalf of his family, wishes the entire good people of Abia State a beautiful Easter season filled with the blessings of God Almighty” the statement added.