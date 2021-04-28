Ebonyi State Officially Launch Ebubeagu Security Network (Photos)

Ebonyi State Govt. Officially Launch Ebubeagu Security Network (Photos)

By Wisdom Nwedene

Ebonyi State Government, under the leadership of Governor David Nweze Umahi on Wednesday launched Ebubeagu Security Network to tackle insecurity in the State.

IGBERE TV recalls that South East Governors had established the security outfit to tackle insecurity in the region following the killing of security operatives.

IGBERE TV had reported that unknown gunmen on Monday night, stormed Afikpo, in Ebonyi State and killed soldiers and one civilian.

The development has caused panic in the area and other parts of the State.

