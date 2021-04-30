“Ebubeagu Is Not After ESN But To Protect Lives & Property” (Photos)

“Ebubeagu Is Not After ESN But To Protect Lives & Property” – Gov. Umahi

… charges Nation’s Leaders to forget 2023 but focus on addressing the Nation’s challenges

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE has clarified that the South East Security outfit codenamed “EBUBEAGU” is not after the Eastern Security Network of the Indigenous People of Biafra but focused on protecting Ebonyians and Ndigbo from criminalities, Igbere TV reports.

Governor Umahi made this known while presenting some operational vehicles procured by the State Government to the Security Agencies at Governor’s Lodge, new Government House, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

He clarified that the Ebubeagu Security outfit, which is yet to be launched, would have an encompassing uniform after launching it across the various States of the South East.

While explaining that contrary to speculation that unknown gunman was after him, Governor Umahi said no one is after him. He noted that he has directed Security Agencies to brace up to forestall a reoccurrence of the kind of attack that was carried out recently at the Airport Project site by some criminals.

“No criminal, no IPOB or ESN is after the Governor of Ebonyi State because the Governor of Ebonyi State has discharged his commitment to the people of Ebonyi State and what happened two days back was not the activity of ESN or IPOB, it is pure criminality, we have reinforced Security there and my directive is that if you near the Airport with the weapon you will not leave the Airport with the weapon and we are committed to doing that, enough should be enough.”

Governor Umahi enjoined Community leaders especially those who will benefit from the Abakaliki Ring road Project to form vigilantes to protect the expatriates, noting that any threat to the workers at any point would lead to exclusion of the area in the project.

“We are about awarding the first phase of the ring road which is about 70km of concrete road, the best ever, so it is an opportunity to the communities to go back and do a meeting and provide a security on the road.”

He called on the Nation’s leaders to jettison emphasis on 2023 aspirations but focus on fixing the nations’ Security challenges to secure a greater future for Nigerians.

“Let’s forget about 2023 and amend fences and let leaders of this country begin to mind their words.

“Our nation is so much at a crossroad, I was so shocked when people are announcing dates for 2023 elections, it is very unfortunate because the Nation is quite challenged now, it is not a matter of Mr. President or a matter of the Governors, all leaders must take responsibility at this stage because it is not what we preach in public that is the issue, it is when we are confronted with a decision that will secure the future of our children, what do we do with that, and I keep saying that no man takes his money to the grave because this problem we are into is because we leaders have failed to secure the future of our children and we still have not changed, so it is time to have a rethink, the resources of this country can build this country.”

He decried the situation where people attributed the travails of the nation’s to politicking and called on all and sundry to rally round to restore normalcy.

The Governor expressed readiness to collaborate with CAN and relevant authorities to study the various agitations of the youth with a view to addressing them.

“We can make peace, we can’t continue to ignore the various agitations of the various regions of this country, we have to discuss, we have to mend our ways, we have to begin to build back in unity and in love, we can’t continue to kill ourselves, we can’t continue to destroy our Infrastructure, these are our children, it pains me whenever the Security Agencies are killed, it pains me.”

He paid glowing tributes to the Security Agencies for their resilience in protecting the people, especially in restoring peace at Effium.

A total of 20 brand new HILUX vans and 40 number Toyota Sienna buses were presented by the Governor.

