EFCC Arrests 34 Alleged Internet Fraudsters in Owo, Ondo State

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office, through its intelligence gathering operation code-named ‘Erinle,’ today Wednesday April 28, 2021 arrested 34 alleged internet fraudsters in Owo, Ondo State.

More details, shortly

EFCC