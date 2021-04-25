EFL Cup Final: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 0 – (Live)

Tottenham were the first team to book their place in the 2021 Carabao Cup final. Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Brentford 2-0 in the semi-final to advance,

with goals from Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko sending them through.

Spurs will be joined in the final by Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side defeated bitter rivals Manchester United in the semi-final.

Defending champions City are one of the most successful teams in the competition and they have won the last three finals in a row.

