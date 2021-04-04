Egypt Relocates 22 Royal Mummies, Kings And Queens To National Museum In Style

* 22 Kings and Queens that lived around 3,000 years ago were transported in 22 Golden trucks and Chariots to a new resting place.

Egypt held a spectacular parade to transport 22 mummies of its most famous pharaohs from central Cairo to their new resting place at the National Museum of Egyypt Civilization opened in 2017.

The ceremony snaked along the Nile corniche from the Egyptian Museum overlooking Tahrir Square to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, Cairo, where Egypt’s first Islamic capital was located.

The mummies, 18 pharaohs and four other royals were transported in climate-controlled cases loaded onto Golden trucks decorated with wings and pharaonic design for the hour-long journey from their previous home in the older, Egyptian Museum.

They were originally buried around 3,000 years ago in secret tombs in the Valley of Kings and the nearby Deir el-Bahri site. Both areas are near the southern city of Luxor. The tombs were first excavated in the 19th century.

Photos

Vehicles are seen during the parade as the Royal mummies are transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, Cairo

The carriage carrying the mummy of Queen Ahmose-Nefertari, daughter of Pharaoh Seqenenre Tao II, advances as part of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies departing from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s Tahrir Square on April 3.