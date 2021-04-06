Eight Months Pregnant Woman Wins Taekwando Gold Medal (Photos)

Aminat Idrees, an eight months pregnant athlete, has won gold medal in taekwondo at the National Sports Festival (NSF).

The Lagos state athlete finished first in the mixed poomsae (demonstration) category in taekwondo.

In the poomsae female team event, she won silver and also an individual bronze medal in the same category.

Ukpereseraye Ese of Delta won her second gold of the festival in the women’s 100m cycling category. Tombrapa Gripa and Joke Durogbade claimed the silver and bronze for Edo and Oyo states respectively.

Salawudeen Afeez claimed Ogun state’s first gold medal after defeating Delta in taekwondo poomsae.

Agatha Obulor, a wicketkeeper for Edo, was the player of the match as the state female team won gold after defeating Lagos in the six aside cricket at Iyoba centre.

Lagos and Akwa Ibom won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the event.

Edo men’s team also won gold after defeating Kwara while Lagos clinched the bronze medal.

Both Delta and Bayelsa won a total of 13 medals in swimming.

Delta leads with seven gold, three silver, and three bronze, while Bayelsa recorded five gold, four silver and four bronze to place second on the medals table.