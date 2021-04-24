The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti has directed the immediate closure of the University.

The Council has also proscribed all the Staff Unions in the Institution that make up the Joint Action Committee (ASUU, NASU, SSANU & NAAT).

A statement by the University Spokesman, Bode Olofinmuagun predicated the moves on alleged disruption of lawful activities on campus which have endangered lives and property in the last one week.

Consequently, all students have been advised to vacate the campus immediately .

Earlier, The meeting between Joint Action Committee comprising all Staff of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti & Ekiti State Government on Friday Evening ended in a deadlock with Representatives of the workers walking out of the meeting after the University Council failed to accede to their demands.

Further reports indicate that a separate delegation that met with the Govt were equally stunned by the defiant position of Govt not to immediately accede to the demands which includes payment of 3month salary arrears from 2019, 14 months half salaries & pension deductions.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/eksu-governing-council-proscribes-union-activities-shuts-down-school/