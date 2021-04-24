El-Rufai Confirms Killing Of Abducted Greenfield Students By Bandits

Kaduna govt confirms killing of abducted Greenfield uni students by bandits.

Kaduna State Government has confirmed that some of the abducted Greenfield University students have been shot dead by bandits

This was contained in a statement on Thursday.

The statement signed by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said the remains of the students were found on Friday, in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university

The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the student’s families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.”



