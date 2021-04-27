El-Rufai Speaking On The Abduction Of Chibok Schoolgirls Under Jonathan (Throwback)

VIDEO: Governor Nasir El-Rufai in this viral video speaks on the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls under the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration, as an opposition member of the APC then. He is now in power as governor of Kaduna State.



https://mobile.twitter.com/LeadershipNGA/status/1386964765600272389

“If one of these girls was Jonathan’s daughter the story will be different. The only reason why these girls are still in captivity is because they are not the daughters of any important Nigerian and we know it and if you say they are politicising it then go and rescue the girls so I don’t have a basis to politicize it.”

On if he supports negotiations with Boko Haram, he said,

“I am in support of every option when you have the lives of your citizen’s at risk, you should not take any option off the table, you should be flexible, you should listen….”

Watch video below starting from 8:35

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rV3m2Su2O0