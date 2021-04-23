Employer Demanding Security Fee From Me On Freelacer

Hello freelancer’s earners.

I just got a project from an employer based in UK but his country indicates Netherland on his freelancer profile.

He’s requesting for me to pay a refundable of 44£ before giving me the job which is “rewriting a PDF document of 22pages to Microsoft word” at 20$ par page.

I’m suspecting him to be a scammer.

Please, I want to know, are the employees paying security fees before landing their projects on freelancer?

I will like to hear and learn from the experts.
Thank you.

