Employer Demanding Security Fee From Me On Freelacer

Hello freelancer’s earners.
I just got a project from an employer based in UK but his country indicates Netherland on his freelancer profile.
He’s requesting for me to pay a refundable of 44£ before giving me the job which is “rewriting a PDF document of 22pages to Microsoft word” at 20$ par page.
I’m suspecting him to be a scammer.
Please, I want to know, are the employees paying security fees before landing their projects on freelancer?
I will like to hear and learn from the experts.
Thank you.