Enyimba Defeats Orlando Pirates 1-0 Via 95th Minute Goal

’95th minute magic’ – Nigerians celebrate Enyimba as South Africans slam ‘weak’ Orlando Pirates

Taiye Taiwo @Tayo_taiwo

A nervy finish in Aba on Wednesday night saw the Nigerian giants advance into the quarter-finals of the Caf tournament with a late winning goal

It was mixed feelings for Nigerians and South Africans as Enyimba defeated Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the final Group A match in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Fatai Osho’s men started Wednesday’s encounter in search of a win to confirm their place in the knockout stage but they found it difficult to break their South African visitors until the 95th minute.

Cyril Olisemah tapped in a late match-winning goal that fired the Nigeria Professional Football League giants to the top of Group A with nine points after six matches.

Despite the loss in Aba, Orlando Pirates qualified for the next round as the second-best team in the group with nine points after the same number of games.

In their reactions to the result, South Africans were disappointed to see the Buccaneers drop points at the Enyimba International Stadium while Nigerians are praising the resilience shown by Fatai Osho’s men.



