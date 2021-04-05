Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund Squad Arrive In Manchester (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Erling Haaland and his Borussia Dortmund teammates have now arrived in Manchester ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match.

The Borussia Dortmund squad arrived at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

Erling Haaland has attracted interest from top European clubs in recent weeks such as Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and others.

Haaland wrote a £2,000 Louis Vuitton bag, with light blue colour like Manchester City’s kit.

Haaland has scored ten goals for Borussia Dortmund in six Champions League matches so far for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Borussia Dortmund will play against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals tomorrow April 6th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-uykNYzOkoA