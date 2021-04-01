Erling Haaland’s Agent, Mino Raiola & Father Land In Barcelona For Talks (Photos)

Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland’s father Alfie Haaland, and agent Mino Raiola have arrived in Spain for Barcelona talks.

Haaland is expected to become a player in demand by many clubs at the end of the season.

He has now scored 49 goals for Borussia Dortmund since he arrived from RB Salzburg.

Clubs like Chelsea, PSG, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are all interested in signing the 20-year-old.

However, Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta has now taken the first step by meeting Haaland’s representatives in Spain today.

Haaland’s agent and father arrived in Barcelona in the early hours of today and were picked up by Barcelona staffs from the airport.

Mino Raiola, Alfie Haaland, and Joan Laporta held a two hours meeting to discuss the plans Barcelona have for Erling Haaland, and the agenda for next season.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMzZVTOxhNQ