Europa League: Granada Vs Manchester United 0 – 1 – (Live)

Granada’s phenomenal rise to stardom is showing no signs of slowing down, as a 2-0 victory in the first leg of their last-16 battle with Molde gave them a significant advantage heading into the second leg against the Norwegian outfit.

Molde managed to come up trumps 2-1 in that game, but the damage was done in the first leg and the away goal scored by the veteran Roberto Soldado proved pivotal on the night, as Granada ensured that their first ever season in continental competition would be a memorable one.

Diego Martinez’s side also overcame Napoli by a 3-2 aggregate scoreline earlier in the tournament, but they head into the first leg of their tie with Man United on the back of two successive defeats in La Liga, with Valencia and Villarreal both getting the better of Granada in recent weeks.

The weekend’s defeat to Unai Emery’s men – with Gerard Moreno scoring all three goals in a 3-0 win for the Yellow Submarine – ended a run of four home wins on the trot for Granada, who have only lost one of their six Europa League games at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes so far.

During that run, Martinez’s side have shipped just two continental goals on familiar territory, but with only four wins to boast from their last 14 across all competitions, Granada are not exactly the in-form team stepping out onto the Spanish turf this Thursday.