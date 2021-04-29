Europa League: Manchester United Vs Roma 1 – 0 – (Live)

Team news

Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford are in contention to feature for Man Utd in their home tie against Roma. Striker Rashford has been carrying a foot problem, but is available for Thursday’s game.

“We have managed Marcus and we have had to do it for quite a while,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “I feel he’s gone through the worst now. He’s available for selection tomorrow, he’s happy with the progress.”

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are still ruled out through injury, while Solskjaer remained tight-lipped on who would start in goal – Dean Henderson or David de Gea.

Former Man Utd defender Chris Smalling has been out for Roma recently with a thigh injury, but is expected to be available for his return to Old Trafford.