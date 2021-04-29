Event: Celebration of Life as Helen Ajayi hosts husband one year memorial anniversary at RF Gardens Ikoyi

By Niyi Tabiti: It was indeed a celebration of life for Dr. Oluwatosin Ajayi of Foundation as his wife, Helen Priest Ajayi hosted friends and family members to the one year anniversary of his passing on Monday. I had a good time listening to those Dr Ajayi supported in his life time pay glowing tribute to him.

Dr Ajayi was not just one of Nigeria’s richest medical doctors, he was a businessman and philanthropist. He donated equipments worth several millions of Naira to institutions such as Olabisi Onabanjo University teaching hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and General Hospital,Marina.

The event, which took place at RF Gardens, Ikoyi had in attendance Nigeria to Greece ambassador designate, Mimi Akinkugbe, Thisday Style editor,Ruth Osime,More Abudu, Tony Prest, Otunba Ade Kassim, Latasha Nwube,Pastor Dotun Ojelabi,Azuka Ogujiuba,Dede Mabiaku and others.
