Ex Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur, Princess Buchi Marks Birthday With Amazing Pictures

Nigeria- International Beauty and Entrepreneur, Princess Buchi Ofili -Nwaoyo Marks Birthday With Amazing Pictures

Renowned International Ex Beauty Queen, Entrepreneur, Supermodel and Winner of multiple pageant contests in Nigeria, Princess Buchi Ofili -Nwaoyo has turned plus one today 30th April. The eloquent and magnificently looking Beauty Queen and CEO of Car hire services in Lagos and African Market Shop abroad that makes her shuttle between London and America shared amazing photos with fans, friends, family members and colleagues via her social media handles to announce the significance of Friday April 30th, 2021 and also to mark her birthday.

Speaking exclusively with StatePress, Princess Buchi who believes education is a bed rock to a successful girl child and Married women expressed gratitude to God almighty for the grace of life and the blessings He had continually showered upon her. She noted that the celebration of her 39th birthday wasn’t only joyful, but quite amazing, with emphasis on the multiple feats she may have attained.

She also appreciated her family of 14 years marriage, colleagues, fans and friends for extending their congratulatory gestures to her, as she marked her 39th birthday. She thanked them for the prayers, goodwill messages, gifts and other congratulatory gestures. She thanked her Pageant Boss Hon. Ejiro Okpihwo, partners and supporters for their unforgettable impacts in her life.

Princess Buchi Ofili -Nwaoyo has received several awards and commendations, especially in the modeling and pageantry industry one of which is the One Nation Award as the Most Distinguished Beauty Queen of the Year. In a retrospect on the feats of Princess Buchi, who was birthed on 30th of April 1982, she grew under the care and guidance of her parents who are from prominent family in Ogwashi Uku in Delta State. Haven joined the pageant industry, Queen mother as she was commonly called because she is a role model to the younger Queen home and Abroad, had contested and won pageant contests including, Miss Delta 2005 and Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2006.

The vibrant and adorable ex Beauty Queen who was regarded as One of MBGA Best Queen over time, believes in God, giving and law of karma. She advised all the Queens reading this, to be hard working as manner will not fall from heaven, “do what you can and let the grace and favour of God step in. When you fall, dust your crown and move again”

Princess is likely to be hosting friends and family members to a reserved party in her home abroad..

