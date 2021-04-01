Ex-Super Eagles Vs Kogi: Yahaya Bello Scores In A 1-1 Draw (Photos)

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello was on the score sheet from the spot kick for the Kogi State Executive council team on Tuesday when they played a one all draw with a team of Ex. Super Eagles team 1994, 1996 held at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, IgbereTV reports.

The state played host to the likes of Austin Okocha, Peter Rufai, Kanu Nwankwo, Tarribo West, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju and a host of all Ex international who all featured in the star studded game.

The Governor in his address after the highly entertaining match noted that such sporting activity was significant being that it would serve as a reminder to Nigerians how united we were as a nation during the glory days of these legends.

He affirmed that their passion and dedication to the nation aside from bringing glory to nation went a long way to integrate the various sections of the country who despite their ethnical differences united together for the greatest good of the country.

The Governor stated that as against some elderly ones who were preaching the gospel of disintegration and regional separations, the youth of the nation have jointly affirmed that united they stood against every form of ethnical divisions.

Governor Bello re affirmed that the youths have now realized that their destinies were in their hands and as such have jointly resolved to take power from the elderly ones who by now have nurtured the younger ones to leadership competence.

Former Super Eagles coach, Jo Bonfrere was seen alongside ex-Super Eagles stars in a pose with the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

