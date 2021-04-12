Facebook User Asks Reno Omokri, “Who Is Bankrolling You?”. Reno Tells Him

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has answered the question, “Who Is Bankrolling You?” which was thrown at him by a Facebook user, IgbereTV reports.

Reno wrote;

“Dear Das Taheer,

Thank you for your question. My certified Number One bestselling book, Facts versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, is bankrolling me. I almost fainted (let me not lie, I actually fainted) when my publisher sent me my first royalty cheque from that book.

My sold out book, Start Solving Problems is bankrolling my future generations.

And my other lesser selling books, are bankrolling my charitable activities.

But how come you are only asking me this question now that I am convening #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon? You and others like you did not ask me this question when I built an orphanage for Borno IDPs.

Thank you and may God bless you.

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”