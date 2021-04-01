Fake Lawyer, Azeez Agboola, Arrested In Ogun Court (Photo)

A fake lawyer, identified as Azeez Agboola, was arrested in court at Agbara, Ogun state today, right inside the courtroom

The 50 year-old was arrested while appearing as a counsel before Chief Magistrate B. I. Ilo, at the Chief Magistrate Court in the industrial town.

Agboola was arrested after the presiding judge was suspicious of his manner of presentation in the court.

The judge invited the police to arrest him to authenticate his claim of being a lawyer, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect was personally interrogated by the DPO of Agbara Division, SP Dahiru Saleh.

‘He confessed that though he read law in the university, he has not been called to Bar since he has not passed the law school examination.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as possible.