Fan Begs Tony Elumelu To Buy Manchester United – He Reacts

Chairman of Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu on Thursday spoke on the possibility of buying the majority stakes in Manchester United, Igbere TV reports.

There have been growing frustrations at the Glazer family, owners of the club, following its decision to join the breakaway European Super League which has now fallen through.

Fans broke into the club’s Carrington training ground on Thursday and protested against the Glazer ownership.

Responding to a Twitter user @victorpazubuike who urged Mr Elumelu to “create a consortium of investors” and buy the club, the UBA chairman said any investor would jump at the offer to own a stake at the Manchester club.



https://twitter.com/victorpazubuike/status/1384587642034077696?s=20

He, however, stated his reservation being global sports politics.

“Lol. I know Man United has a solid fan base that is fiercely loyal to the club. Any investor will jump at an offer to own a piece of it… but global sports politics” he tweeted.



https://twitter.com/TonyOElumelu/status/1385225601565462529?s=20

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and three other Premier League clubs that make up the ‘Big Six’ were forced to quit the Super League after it raised dust among fans and other stakeholders.

Elumelu is not the only Nigerian billionaire to be associated with the prospects of buying an English football club. Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has spoken severally about his desire to buy Arsenal which is currently owned by American Stan Kroenke.