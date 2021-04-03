Fans Want To See Me In The Porn Industry – Moyo Lawal

Meanwhile, I don’t understand all you people asking me to join the porn industry and only fans,” Moyo Lawal blurted in a recent Instagram post.

Lawal wondered why or what she does differently to warrant fans’ plea for her to join the porn industry. “Please oooh what do I wear that is different from what other people wear? How am I responsible for your thoughts? In fact, I see people wear worse but it is my own that is different na una sabi.”

In another post, the actress and entrepreneur opened up on how she gained experience in several handiworks through her parents.

“Growing up, my parents made us learn (especially me firstborn problems) all sorts of handiwork (name it, I most likely can do it ) Don’t be deceived by how I look ooh, looks are extremely deceptive. From Sewing to learning how to make hair, to house management, managing money (my dad did that with pocket money ish), to reading newspapers in primary school (you should see my library at home). Then one time, my mum even bought phones for the business center my God!! Honestly, I just thought these people were stealing my childhood. I had no idea, they were just preparing me for a future that didn’t require me having to survive on just a certain skill or depending on anyone,” said Lawal.