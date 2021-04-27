Female IMSU Student Shot Dead By The Military In Owerri (Photos)

Soldiers ‘Kill’ Student Near Imo Government House

There was panic in Owerri, the Imo state capital, as soldiers allegedly shot and killed a student of the Imo State University, Owerri, near the Douglas House, the seat of Government.

The victim was identified as Divine Nwaneri, a 25-years-old 100 level student of Soil Science and Biotechnology.

She was allegedly shot dead by the soldiers on guard duty around the Owerri Custodial Centre and the adjacent Imo Government House.

The incident occurred in the face of the heightened tension as hoodlums continue to overrun the state, especially the state capital.

The President of the Student Union Government of IMSU, Arinze Oguike, who spoke to Daily Trust, disclosed that the students were saddened by the way the military allegedly killed the undergraduate.

It was gathered that she was shot dead by the soldiers, while driving in Lexus IS 250 with number plate, Lagos KSF 407 GT, with her friends.

A source in the university told our correspondent that the deceased was being driven in the car around 10 pm when the soldiers opened fire on them and shot her and the male driver.

They were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, where the IMSU undergraduate was confirmed dead while the driver survived.

The Student Union Government, in reaction, has asked for justice for the slain undergraduate.

When contacted, the IMSU Public Relations Officer, Ralph Obinjoku, confirmed the incident, saying that the university community was saddened by the loss of the undergraduate.

Police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he had not been briefed officially.

The Army Public Relations Officer of 34 artillery brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Capitan Babatunde Zubairu, said that he had not been contacted.



https://dailytrust.com/soldiers-kill-student-near-imo-government-house