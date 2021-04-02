Femi Otedola Celebrates His Mother On Her 89th Birthday (Photos)

Lady Doja, a one-time first lady of Lagos State and mother of billionaire Femi Otedola, will on Saturday turn 89, Igbere TV reports.

She was married to the late Sir Michael Otedola who was governor of Lagos from 1992 to 1993.

Her son Mr Otedola, who does not hide his affection for his mother, took to Instagram on Friday to posts pictures from her 70th birthday party.

Businessmen Mike Adenuga and Aliko Dangote were at the birthday party.

“Flashback Friday to April 3, 2002 (19 years ago) when we were celebrating my Mum, Lady Doja’s 70th birthday. How time flies! Tomorrow she turns 89,” Otedola captioned his Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNKFPmGHyQi/?igshid=1wj673htyos5w

In 2019, wife of the Lagos State governor Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu paid a courtesy visit to Lady Doja at her residence in Epe, Lagos.

It was the first time a first lady of Lagos would pay a former first lady a courtesy call.

Lady Doja prayed for Mrs Sanwo-Olu, wishing her success in her duties as first lady.