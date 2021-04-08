FG Gives Licences To 20 New Private Universities

The Federal Government has presented provisional licences to the 20 new private universities recently approved by Federal Executive Council.

The licences, which were presented to the universities on Thursday in Abuja, brings the total number of private universities to 99.

The Federal Executive Council in February 2021, approved the establishment of 20 new private universities.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the approval for the establishment of these universities is a testament to the continued partnership of the federal government with the private sector towards widening access and quality of university education in Nigeria.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister said Nigeria needs more universities considering the population of the country.

The minister said, with the population of the country, the current number of universities is low when compared to that of other countries like Brazil, Mexico and Russia.

He maintained that the government will continue to ensure that as quantity is increased, the quality is not compromised.

While noting that private universities have contributed to the opening up of the growth of admission, he urged the proprietors to live up to the standard, noting that quality assurance should not be compromised.

The approved universities are, Topfaith University Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara; Maranatha University, Mgbidi, Imo; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa; Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano, Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo.

Also on the list are NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna, Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau, James Hope University, Lagos, Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Capital City University, Kano, Ahman Pategi University, Kwara, University of Offa, Kwara.

Others are, Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa; Edusoko University, Bida, Niger; Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja; Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau

In his remark, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, congratulated the proprietors of the new universities on their zeal and determination in pursuing the great initiative of establishing universities to address the seemingly intractable problem of inadequate access to quality university education in Nigeria.

He however warned that government will not tolerate a breach of the conditions for the approval, saying, “Any unwholesome practice or operation outside the provisions of NUC guidelines is unacceptable and will attract appropriate sanctions.”

He said NUC will embark on a resource verification exercise to certify that the minimum human and material resources required for the commencement of academic activities in the take-off programmes have been provided.