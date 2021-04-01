Fire Guts Okobaba Sawmill Market. Lagos State Fire Service Saves Situation (Pictures)

“We are trying to prevent the raging fire from spreading to adjoining buildings,” Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the Lagos fire service, Mr Amodu Shuaibu, stated.

The firefighters and men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), have cordoned off the area to prevent recoding casualties.

Lagos State Fire Service and other rescue are currently battling to put out an overnight inferno that gutted OkoBaba Saw Mill Market, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/fire-guts-okobaba-sawmill-market/

UPDATED;

LAGOS FIRE SERVICE SAVES OKO BABA RESIDENTS FROM MASSIVE FIRE

The Lagos State Fire & Rescue Service has saved residents of Oko Baba from an inferno that gutted the Oko Baba Saw Mill overnight, Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The Acting Controller, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, made this known when briefing journalists about the incident after firefighters prevented the fire from extending to adjoining shanties and residential areas.

Adeseye disclosed that the Agency received an alert at about 0239 hours indicating that Oko Baba Saw-Mill was on fire and action was immediately taken with the deployment of three Fire Engines and crew members to combat the situation.

She further explained that on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the Fire which erupted in the market spanning over hectares of Land was raging and had consumed various equipment used for cutting, filling & finishing woods & planks, as well as stock such as wood polish.

The Fire Agency Boss further explained that the cause of d incident is yet unknown as speculations are rife of possible carelessness, while an investigation into the remote cause had begun in earnest.

The Fire which was combatted all through the night was finally put out @ 0758hrs