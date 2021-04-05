Fire Service Boss Tours Jim Okolo’s Garment Factory In Rivers, Visits Wike (Pics)

CG Federal Fire Service Visits Jim Okolo’s Garment Factory In Rivers State, Pays Courtesy Visit To The Governor

In Rivers State and particularly in Portharcourt, the recently built world-class, multifunctional Garment Factory, has received in person, the Controller General of Nigeria Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim and the DCG Procurement of FFS, DCG Agu Calistus.

The delegation from Federal Fire Service and the CEO Hon. Jim Okolo was later said to have visited the Executive Governor of Rivers State, H.E Nyesome Wike, who applauded the creative innovation of such an equipped military garment factory. Speaking during the inspection visit, the CG of FFS expressed impressiveness at the well-spaced factory, with emphasis on its machineries, technology and human resources.

The CG and his retinues were received by the CEO of Jimco Global Concepts and other Members of Staff of his recently built Garment Factory in Portharcourt. According to reports, the inspection visit by the CG of Federal Fire Service(FFR), was targeted at engaging the Organization with the massive production of its military garments, boots and other relevant materials produced in factory.

Before now, several paramilitary agencies have continue to visit Jim Okolo’s Garment Factory. However, Jim Okolo’s Garment Factory remains one of the most standard garment factories in Nigeria and is well equipped to provided all the necessary military garments required by all the indigenous paramilitary agencies in Nigeria.

Persons have continue to advice and encourage military Institutions in Nigeria to patronage the creative innovation of Jimco Global Concepts, which is the mother agency of the newly birthed Garment Factory in Rivers State. According to FFS, the inspection exercise was indeed necessary as it is now assured the of the capacity and ability of Jim Okolo’s Garment Factory.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/04/cg-federal-fire-service-visits-jim.html?m=1