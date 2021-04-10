First Solar Powered Car Charging Station In Sokoto – (Photos)

JUST IN: First Solar powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto .

Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Commission, Jelani Aliyu described the launch as a milestone achievement and the beginning of a new era in Nigeria .

According to him, the centre is a clear testimony of the federal government’s commitment to promoting advanced technology on Nigeria necessary that to power the nation’s economy to a greater height.

He says the collaboration between the NADDC and Nigeria universities of which the Usmanu Danfodio university is one of them is to ensure the adoption of advance technology anywhere in the world in Nigeria.

The two other universities working with NADDC are the University of Lagos, and the University of Nigeria Nsukka aim at aiding research and development in this sector.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/first-solar-powered-electric-car-charging-station-inaugurated-in-sokoto/