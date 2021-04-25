Five Important Ways To Have Faith In Christ

That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.

Here are five ways to have faith in Jesus Christ

1) You need to seek Jesus Christ(hope) Holy Spirit( Righteousness)

2) You need to believe in His words and He as the only begotten Son of the most high God.

3) You need to receive Him into your body, heart and soul .

4) You need to have the love of Christ in you

5) You need to have patience of the Holy Spirit to cast away fear and doubt.

Feel free to drop your views, thoughts and ask questions