Former Nollywood Child Actress, Lilian Gabriel Celebrates Her Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood veteran Kid actress Lilian Gabriel celebrates Birthday. Big girl now

Happy birthday to Nollywood Veteran kid actress that have contributed so much to the development of the movie industry Nollywood Lilian Gabriel.

Today we celebrate you for your role in the Nigerian Movie industry Nollywood

Lord Jesus I can’t thank you enough for bringing me this far in life, I might not be a billionaire but you have Blessed me with life, good health, Happiness and peace of mind, Dear Lord pls draw me closer to your mighty presence and Bless my Doings.

Happy super Birthday to me.



https://www.instagram.com/p/COMAoY-j_yR/