French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L) speaks to Chadian First Lady and widow of the late Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, Hinda Deby Itno (C-R), during the state funeral for the late Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno in N’Djamena on April 23, 2021. Issouf SANOGO / AFP

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print