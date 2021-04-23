Suspected Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Geidam, the headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State and hometown of the acting Inspector-General of the Police, Baba Alkali.

Premium Times’s correspondent could hear sounds of heavy gunfire as he spoke on the phone with a source in the town on the development.

“I cannot talk now, I am sure you are hearing the sound of gunshots. Let’s talk when the situation is calm,” the frightened resident of the town said.

The last time the insurgents attacked Geidam was on February 9, barely 24 hours after the new chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, visited troops after his appointment.

Premium Times reported that three Customs officers were abducted by the insurgents during that attack.

A source revealed that a Nigerian Air Force jet has been deployed to the town to dislodge the attackers.

Details of the attack are still sketchy as people are indoors for their safety.

The police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, said ”he needed to get across to his people on ground in Geidam” before responding to press inquiries.



Source:

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/457175-geidam-hometown-of-acting-igp-under-boko-haram-attack.html