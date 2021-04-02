Good Friday: The Day That Heaven, Earth And Hell Stood Still

The day that Heaven, Earth, and Hell stood still

There has never been a day like the day where all attention and focus of heaven, and hell was centered upon the Earth.

It was a moment that would determine if the Earth was going to herald a change in the course of humanity or not.

If the prince of the world(then) would be cast out, and the former order which was in the beginning restored, or not.

If man was going to have a second chance to partake of the tree of life or be forever condemned.

It all hinged on the decision of one man to accomplish the purpose for which He was sent to the Earth, which was to die for man’s sins.

And since the beginning with respect to man’s decision to disobey the Word of God, never has there been a more influential decision, upon which just about everything that pertained to the Earth rested.

And once Jesus the one upon whom the hopes of all creation hinged, decided to take that plunge for humanity, it was only a matter of time before His decision translated into an fulfilled mission.

But meanwhile, the Creation of God seemed to nervously hold its breath for the final moments leading up to the accomplishment of that unprecedented feat, while He hung upon the cross, for it was said:

Matthew 27:45 (KJV)

Now from the sixth hour there was darkness over all the land unto the ninth hour.

So there was apparent suspense all over the land from about 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in anticipation for the most defining moment in human history in the post-sin era.

Hence Heaven, Earth, and Hell stood still, until it was said:

Matthew 27:50-54 (KJV)

Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost.

And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent;

And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose,

And came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.

And that was the thunderous reaction of Heaven and Earth to the most anticipated moment in the post-sin era of all creation, as they rejoiced that the prince of the world(then), Satan, was finally cast out, and the new and reigning Prince, Jesus was installed.

It was a fitting response to mark the day that heralded the unprecedented victory of Man over the power of sin, death, and destruction.

The day that Heaven, Earth, and Hell stood still.

God bless.