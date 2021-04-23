Governor Ikpeazu Attends Service Of Songs For Late Abia Rep, Ossy Prestige (Photos)

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has described the death of Late Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige, the immediate past Member, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly as a personal loss to him as he was a great friend and an asset to the State, Igbere TV reports.

Governor Ikpeazu was speaking at an Inter-denominational Service of Songs and Music Concert in honour of Late Federal law maker held at the Abia Polytechnic Aba. He stressed the need for all to reflect on life and its euphemiral nature and learn how to live a good and impactful life.

The Governor disclosed that Abia State benefited immensely from various interventions of Late Hon. Prestige as a member of the House of Representatives and regretted that it would be difficult to find a replacement for him.

He also stated that the State will play host to a huge number of guests including members of the National Assembly at the burial ceremony on Saturday in Abiriba. This showed that the Late Prestige was indeed, a man of the people.

Governor Ikpeazu who condoled with the immediate family and relatives of the deceased urged the family to ensure the demise of late Hon. Ossy Prestige brings peace and unity to the family.

Earlier in a sermom, the Catholic Bishop of Aba, Rt. Rev. Augustine Echema, represented by Rev. Monsignor Okechi Ajuonu stressed the need for the living to number their days as death is a reality. He took his text from Psalm 90 and encouraged all to get prepared to go home when death occurs.

Rev. Monsignor Ajuonu described the deceased as one who lived a good life and rendered quality services to God and humanity. He urged all to imitate the examplary life style of late Hon. Prestige Ossy and prayed God to console the entire people of Abia State.

The Minority Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Oba, family members of the Late Prestige, political associates and religious leaders from different churches were at the event which featured several music performances by different christian denominations.



https://igberetvnews.com/1388214/ossy-prestige-irreplaceable-governor-ikpeazu-says/