Governor Obiano Is God’s Blessing To Anambra State – Father Mbaka (Photos)

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has described Governor Willie Obiano as a divine blessing to Anambra State, IgbereTV reports.

The clergyman disclosed this shortly after inspecting work level at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

According to Mbaka, with the development going on at the airport project, the governor has inscribed his name in history and shown that his mandate is divinely made. He urged the governor to continue with his good works and avoid getting distraction from detractors.



https://igberetvnews.com/1388441/governor-obiano-gods-blessing-anambra-state-fr-mbaka-photos/