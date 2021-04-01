Governor Sanwo-Olu Rocks Body Camera, Explains The Importance (Photos)

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, unveiled body-worn cameras for security agencies in the effort to enhance security and safety in the state.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said that the use of the cameras would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies.

He said that the devices would help to put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real time.

The governor also approved a mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel on the use of the body worn cameras, ahead of the deployment of the digital tools for security operations across the state.

“The three-day training, to begin in May, will be facilitated by the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Prince Falade Oyekan.

“After the training, all state-funded law enforcement officers would be inaugurated to wear body cameras for their operations,” he said.

He further explained that provision of adequate security is a key pillar of the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.

”Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other states in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.

”The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges.

”With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.



”I am hopeful that all officers will optimise the cameras that will be assigned to them for the furtherance of justice and improvement of the law enforcement process.

”Our government will continue to prioritise the welfare of our law enforcement officers whose pivotal efforts we acknowledge in the entrenchment of a safe city,” Sanwo-Olu added.