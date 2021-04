Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde shares photos of him on a bike as he announces collaboration with AWA Bike.

We are pleased to be collaborating with bike sharing and lifestyle start-up, @awabikeng to run a pilot scheme of their service at the State Secretariat, Agodi, for three months. The bikes are available to be used by workers and visitors.

https://twitter.com/seyiamakinde/status/1377667290964037642?s=19

AWA Bike is Nigeria’s first bike sharing and lifestyle App.