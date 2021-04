Connect on Linked in

Some unknown person suspected to be hoodlums have set Ablaze, the house of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, Igbere TV reports.

The incident happened on Saturday morning in Omuma, the governor’s hometown.

Details about the incident remains sketchy as the time of filing this report.



https://igberetvnews.com/1388350/gov-uzodimmas-house-set-ablaze-omuma-home-town-photo/