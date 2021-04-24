Greenfield Students: Killing Of 3 Of The Abducted Students Heartbreaking – Atiku

Nigerian ex-presidential candidate, and former vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has on his Twitter page shown and expressed his condolences concerning the killing of the 3 abducted students.

Atiku on his Twitter page was remorseful as he talked about the killing of the 3 abducted students of greenfield university in Kaduna State, praying that may their souls rest in peace. AMEN.

Heartbreaking to learn of the killing of 3 of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna. How long shall we continue to lose precious souls? May their families and friends be comforted. It is time states are granted constitutional roles in the management of security.

