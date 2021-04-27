Greenfield University: Families Turn To Gofundme To Raise Ransom

Distraught families and friends of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna have opened a gofundme account to seek financial aid to secure the release of students who have been in captivity for days.

Gofundme is a crowdfunding platform that allows people to raise money for myriad of life events or challenges.

Persons believed to be a relative of one of the victims posted a link via which the public could donate.

It is not immediately clear if families of other victims have initiated similar crowdfunding moves but the social media is awash with calls for donations to secure the release of the students.

Last week in Kaduna, about 20 students were kidnapped from Greenfield University.

The police command in Kaduna had confirmed an attack by bandits on Greenfield University on Tuesday evening.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna that some of the students were abducted.

The police said the government had deployed security operatives in the general area for a search-and-rescue operation.

The Kaduna State Government on Friday confirmed that bandits killed three of the abducted students of Greenfield University.

State governor Nasir El-Rufai insists he would not negotiate with the abductors. The parents and guardians of the students have since taken their destinies in their hands to reach out to the captors for the release of their children.

https://gazettengr.com/families-turn-to-gofundme-to-raise-ransom-for-kidnapped-kaduna-students/