Gridlock: Sanwo-Olu Looks On As Trucks Take Over Apapa

By Kingsley Adegboye & Godfrey Bivbere

THE end to the chaotic Apapa-Oshodi expressway gridlock may not be farfetched any longer, following the just awarded Section 2 of the ever busy dual carriageway to Dangote Construction Company Limited.

The Section 2, which begins from Sunrise bus stop to Cele bus stop, was not awarded when sections 1 and 2 were awarded to Dangote for reconstruction in 2019.

The section had been under procurement, until it was awarded this week.

Consequently, this section has remained the major cause of the gridlock being experienced on the expressway over the years, because of its dilapidated state, arising from many years of neglect by the Federal Government.

Confirming the contract award to Vanguard, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said: “Dangote has started mobilising to site, which means reconstruction works on the section will begin any moment from now.”

On whether November 2021 initial deadline is still feasible with the award of the section 2, Popoola said: “No. Because of the just awarded section 2, that date is no longer feasible. The new delivery date now is 10 months added to the initial handing over date.”

Also speaking with Vanguard on the situation of the section, Team Lead, Bulk Truck Operations of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Israel Ogundiran, said with the first section from Liverpool to Sunrise almost completed, the award of the second section is a welcome development.

Apapa-Oshodi on lockdown

Meanwhile, the traffic on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway assumed a new dimension yesterday, as commuters and motorists had a hectic time navigating their destinations following total blockade of expressway and service lane by Apapa bound articulated trucks and tankers.

Motorists spent several hours between Fatgbems Junction and Ottor-Wharf.

Oshodi bound commuters and motorists were not spared the agony as commercial bus drivers, driving against traffic towards Mile 2, took over Fagbems portion of the road riddled with craters, thereby making difficult for Oshodi bound motorists to gain access.

The craters on the expressway have caused truck drivers, commuters, motorists and cyclists to make use of the service lane which condition is not as deplorable as the expressway.

This is why vehicular movement into Apapa is sluggish and takes hours to navigate the chaotic traffic.

The condition of the road has worsened as motorists move more into Apapa.



