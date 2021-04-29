GTBank And Offshore Charges For Wire Transfer

Please, my fellow bloggers and digital marketers, I have a serious question to ask because I am very angry right now.

One of my partners sent a little dollar to my account through wire transfer on the 23rd of this month, on getting to my account I saw that $25 dollar was deducted from the money.

I contacted the sender and he told me that they send the exact amount which they also sent me the receipt, now I had to contact my bank (GTB) and they said that it’s offshore charges and that it’s a new law from CBN.

Please I am still confused right now, why will CBN issue such a law?

Please share your experience if you have ever experienced something like that before because it also means that Google Adsense payment might be deducted too

