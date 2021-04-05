Gunmen Attack LG Secretariat In Imo, Burn Army Checkpoint

Gunmen reportedly attacked Njaba local government secretariat in Imo on Monday.

Doors, windows and vehicles on the premises were reported damaged in the attack.

Njaba council area’s headquarters is in the town of Nnenasa.

The attack has been linked to previous attacks same day on Imo police HQ and the Owerri prison early Monday.

Military checkpoints along Onitsha Road, and another around Ugwu Orji in Owerri North local government area, were also set ablaze.

One report on the incident said military personnel abandoned their post along the road to take cover on sighting the attackers.

In earlier attacks on Monday, at least 1,800 inmates were released after gunmen broke into the Owerri correctional centre.

Gunmen had earlier set Imo police HQ ablaze.