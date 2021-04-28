Gunmen Burn Police Station In Abia Deputy Governor’s Hometown (Photos)

Gunmen have attacked Nkporo police station in Ohafia government area of Abia State.

The attackers were said to have razed the main building of the station.

The arsonists also burnt exhibits, including motorcycles and cars at the station, The Nation learnt.

It was gathered the gunmen also released some suspects in detention during the attack.

The situation was said to have left many residents and indigenes of the area apprehensive.

Efforts to get Abia police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna were unsuccessful.

He didn’t pick calls or respond to text messages.

Nkporo is the hometown of Abia Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu.

