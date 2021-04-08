Gunmen Invade Aba, Shoot Sporadically As Residents Scamper For Safety

There was tension in the early hours of Thursday in Aba, the commercial nerve center of Abia State as unknown gunmen stormed the city, shooting sporadically as residents scampered for safety, ABN TV reports.

A police source told ABN TV that the shooting began around the College of Health Technology where signs of bullet shots were seen on the wall of the school.

The gunmen were said to have moved with their vehicles towards Ogbor Hill area of the city.

Their destination is however unknown.

Earlier, a team of SWAT police officers who had gone to effect arrest were attacked around Ariaria area of the city.

Unknown hoodlums were said to have resisted the arrest of a suspect whose name could not be ascertained as at the moment of this report.

Our correspondent gathered that one of the SWAT officers was shot and injured in the process.

The Area Commander in charge of the area was said to have called for reinforcement with about 50 policemen.

The hoodlums were eventually overpowered and the arrest effected.

